123 active COVID-19 cases reported in Fort McMurray
Article content
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 30:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 147,461 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 137,499 people have recovered, or 93 per cent of all cases.
- 576 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 7,975.
- 301 people are in hospital, with 58 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Four new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,987.
- 8,078 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- 620,009 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 99,378 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 21 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 123. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Three new recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 1,782.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to four cases. Two of those cases are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 148.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
- Alert: Ecole McTavish High School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
123 active COVID-19 cases reported in Fort McMurray Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.