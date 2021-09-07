Josh Friend has loved music all his life and wants to help people find instruments in Fort McMurray.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Friend is launching an instrument library out of Evergreen Community Church, where he is also pastor, until a permanent location can be found. People can borrow instruments for a month. At the end of the month, people can choose to buy the instrument or pay $20 to keep it for another month. The first month is free.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pastor opens instrument lending library for all levels of musicians Back to video

The library is called Alani, which means orange in Hawaiian. He chose orange as the library’s branding colour so it would be easy to find any of the library’s instruments being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

“Music is a language and as a language it’s possible that anyone can learn it,” said Friend. “Music is one of those transcendent things and because of that, it’s very important to the human experience.”

Friend says the library fills a gap left when Campbell’s Music, Fort McMurray’s only music store, closed last year. Councillor Mike Allen, who owned the store since 1993, blamed the store’s closing on the pandemic’s financial crisis and the move to online shopping.

With no local music store, Friend said local musicians are finding it difficult getting affordable instruments from the community.

“It’s next to impossible to find a reliable source,” said Friend. “I’ve kind of put myself out there. I’ve been lending out instruments for about 10 years, but on my own. This will help our community use music and grow wise.”

Friend is from Cambridge, Ont., but moved to Tennessee when he was 14. His deep voice brought him to the University of Tennessee Southern on a vocal scholarship. He returned to Canada and joined the Torchmen gospel group and averaged more than 100 concerts a year. He moved to Fort McMurray four years ago to join Evergreen.