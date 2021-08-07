Gallery: Second annual Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture held in Waterways

Vincent McDermott
Aug 07, 2021  •  21 minutes ago  •  1 minute read
A dancer from Sangea Academy performs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
It was an afternoon of music, dancing, food and sharing cultures as the Rehoboth Alliance held its second annual Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park on July 31.

Regina Oppon, executive director of the Rehoboth Alliance, said the event is important to the community because there are few Afro-Canadian programs and events regularly in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo.

“Usually people have to go to the cities to see these kinds of events and I would love to see this happen more often here,” she said. “I hope people learn the richness of these cultures, which is very communal. I want many cultures to learn about each other.”

Drummers from Sangea Academy perform at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A dancer from Sangea Academy performs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A drummer from Sangea Academy performs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A dancer from Sangea Academy performs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Drummers from Sangea Academy performs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A dancer from Sangea Academy performs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A woman dances at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Two girls throw basketballs at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Thatcher Mlilo with Anita and Thuli at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Hayel Wlode serves Ethiopian food at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
People representing Jamaica serve food at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Rebecca Achieng and Cecilia Sarah represent Kenya at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
People representing Ghana at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
L-R: Nixon Tebo, Jane Njoroge, Shabnam Imam and Angie Goredema at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Regina Oppon of the Rehoboth Alliance at the Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park in Fort McMurray on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
