It was an afternoon of music, dancing, food and sharing cultures as the Rehoboth Alliance held its second annual Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture at J. Howard Pew Park on July 31.
Regina Oppon, executive director of the Rehoboth Alliance, said the event is important to the community because there are few Afro-Canadian programs and events regularly in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Gallery: Second annual Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture held in WaterwaysBack to video
“Usually people have to go to the cities to see these kinds of events and I would love to see this happen more often here,” she said. “I hope people learn the richness of these cultures, which is very communal. I want many cultures to learn about each other.”
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Share this article in your social network
Share this Story: Gallery: Second annual Afro-Canadian Festival of Arts and Culture held in Waterways
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
News Near Fort McMurray
This Week in Flyers
Notice for the Postmedia Network
This website uses cookies to personalize your content (including ads), and allows us to analyze our traffic. Read more about cookies here. By continuing to use our site, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.