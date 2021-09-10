Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returning to Fort McMurray

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returns to Fort McMurray next week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Wood Buffalo Regional Library (WBRL) to cancel the festival in January.

The annual festival is a fundraiser for the WBRL. Held at the Keyano Theatre on Sept. 16 and 17, films chosen for the festival explore themes of adventure, travel and extreme sport. The WBRL has been hosting the festival for 26 years and spokesperson Nicole Andrews said it has developed a loyal following.

“It’s become a tradition and a way to move past that we’re not just a library with books,” said Andrews. “Now we get to the bring the full experience to the stage.”

The two-night festival features 14 films and runs each night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. One of the highlights for Thursday is The Ghosts Above, which investigates who explored Mount Everest first and why the mountain has become overrun by adventure tourism.

There are also two Canadian films on Thursday’s lineup. Ocean to Asgard by director Heather Mosher follows four friends traveling to Baffin Island for a climbing expedition. The short film The Chairlift by Mike Douglas and Mike Gamble celebrates the device that moves people up mountains.

On Friday, Cholitas follows five Indigenous Bolivian women on an expedition to the highest peak in the Americas, Aconcagua. That night also features K2: The Impossible Decent, following Polish ski-mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel’s descent from K2.

“The films really cover everything,” said Andrews. “It’s well balanced. It’s not just high adrenaline all the time.”

The WBRL has reopened and requires masking. Andrews said community support during the pandemic has been strong. When restrictions forced the WBRL to close, people used contactless pickup and virtual programming offered by the library.

“It’s been a little tricky with all the opening and closings and all the rules changing,” said Andrews. “While it has been different and trying as it has been for everyone, we are really lucky to have the community we have.”

People attending the festival must wear masks. Keyano Theatre will offer bubble seating and let groups reserve tickets. Empty seats between sections will serve as buffers.

